Puppy have announced their second album, 'Pure Evil'

They've also shared new single '…And Watched It Glow'.

Published: 10:27 am, January 31, 2022

Puppy have announced their new album, 'Pure Evil'.

The full-length - which follows on from the trio's debut, 'The Goat' - is set for release on 6th May via Rude Records, and preceded by new single '…And Watched It Glow'.

Vocalist and guitarist Jock Norton says of the record's creation: "We had to dig fairly deep to find the purpose in doing any of it, because the global narrative was rightly shifted to more important things. But I think to be honest that sort of introspection had filtered through into other aspects of our lives, so being able to record this album sort of gave us a bit of purpose and something to cling on to.

"Ultimately for us we wanted to feel engaged and productive and useful, even if it was only for ourselves and each other. Like I said, there’d be times when it would feel a bit meaningless, but getting to a place where you’re comfortable with that and happy to let the work be it’s own reward really helped us grow as a band and as people I think."

Check out the new single below.