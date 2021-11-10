PUP have returned with two new songs, 'Waiting' and 'Kill Something'

Listen

Published: 2:31 pm, November 10, 2021

Toronto punks PUP are back with two new songs.

Titled 'Waiting' and 'Kill Something', they're the band's first new releases since last year's 'This Place Sucks Ass' EP, following on from their cover of Metallica's 'Holier Than Thou' which featured on September's 'The Metallica Blaclist' album.

The band's Stefan Babcock explains: "'Waiting' came about by smashing the heaviest riff Nestor could write with the simplest, most uplifting chorus I could write, just to see what would happen. The results were very quintessentially PUP, in that the song is a flurry of darkness and anger through the joyous lens of four guys just happy to be here, four guys who don’t take themselves seriously enough to make music that doesn’t feel like fun, regardless of the subject matter."

You can check out both tracks - the first of which also features NOBRO's Kathryn McCaughey - below.