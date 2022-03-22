You probably need to watch the video for PUP's new single 'Totally Fine'

Watch

The latest visual to preview forthcoming album 'THE UNRAVELING OF PUP THE BAND' is quite something.

Published: 3:07 pm, March 22, 2022

PUP have dropped another preview of their forthcoming album, 'THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND'.

Set to arrive next week on 1st April, the album's latest preview 'Totally Fine' follows up on the previously revealed 'Waiting', 'Robot Writes A Love Song' and 'Matilda'.

The track comes with 'quite the music video', and features Mel from Casper Skulls on vocals, with Sarah from Illuminati Hotties, Kathryn from NOBRO and Erik from Remo Drive on the gang vocals.

“We wrote ‘Totally Fine’ after a long creative drought," the band explain. "We all agreed to take a break from PUP during lockdown, to take some time to deal with our mental health and get some space from each other. After 3 months of not writing any songs, ‘Totally Fine’ was the first thing to pop out. It broke this creative dam wide open, just months worth of pent up frustration all smashed into this one song. After that, we ended up going on a bit of a tear and wrote the rest of the record really quickly. The drumming on this song still blows our minds. It’s so manic and wild and makes the song feel like it’s about to fall apart at any moment, which is kinda like how it feels to be in PUP.”

PUP will be in the UK for 2000trees this summer, with a UK tour following in October.