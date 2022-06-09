PUP are going to play a small London show while they're over for 2000trees.
The band have announced a date at London's Courtyard Theatre for 7th July, the day after they play PRYZM in Kingston, and the day before they're at 2000trees. Tickets go on sale this Friday, 10th June at 10am BST.
PUP's UK tour dates now look like this:
JULY
6 Kingston, UK @ PRYZM (Banquet Records)
7 London, UK @ The Courtyard Theatre
8 Cheltenham, UK @ 2000trees Festival
OCTOBER
12 Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Students Union
13 Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
14 London, UK @ The Roundhouse
16 Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers
17 Dublin, IE @ Academy 2
19 Brighton, UK @ Chalk
20 Bristol, UK @ SWX
21 Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute