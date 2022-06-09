PUP are going to play a small London show while they're over for 2000trees.

On the road

Tickets go on sale this Friday, 10th June at 10am BST.

Published: 2:41 pm, June 09, 2022

The band have announced a date at London's Courtyard Theatre for 7th July, the day after they play PRYZM in Kingston, and the day before they're at 2000trees. Tickets go on sale this Friday, 10th June at 10am BST.

PUP's UK tour dates now look like this:



JULY

6 Kingston, UK @ PRYZM (Banquet Records)

7 London, UK @ The Courtyard Theatre

8 Cheltenham, UK @ 2000trees Festival



OCTOBER

12 Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Students Union

13 Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

14 London, UK @ The Roundhouse

16 Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers

17 Dublin, IE @ Academy 2

19 Brighton, UK @ Chalk

20 Bristol, UK @ SWX

21 Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute