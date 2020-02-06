PUP have released a new fan-shot live video for 'Morbid Stuff', filmed in London

PUP have released a new live video for 'Morbid Stuff', shot in London.
The clip for the track - which was (unsurprisingly) taken from the band's latest album if the same name - was shot using handheld cameras handed out to 19 gig-goers in advance of their recent sold-out London dates.
Have a watch below. The Canadian band will be back in Europe this summer, too, for a short tour that includes a set at Download in Donington:
JUNE
12 Castle Donington, UK @ Download
13 Kildare, IE @ Sunstroke
18 Hradec Kralove, CZ @ Rock For People
20 Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside
21 Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane
26 Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera on Air