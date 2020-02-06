Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Dune Rats, Twin Atlantic, Vukovi and loads more.
Order a copy
February 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

PUP have released a new fan-shot live video for 'Morbid Stuff', filmed in London

The Canadian band will be back in Europe this summer, too.
Published: 3:15 pm, February 06, 2020
PUP have released a new fan-shot live video for 'Morbid Stuff', filmed in London

PUP have released a new live video for 'Morbid Stuff', shot in London.

The clip for the track - which was (unsurprisingly) taken from the band's latest album if the same name - was shot using handheld cameras handed out to 19 gig-goers in advance of their recent sold-out London dates.

Have a watch below. The Canadian band will be back in Europe this summer, too, for a short tour that includes a set at Download in Donington:

JUNE
12 Castle Donington, UK @ Download
13 Kildare, IE @ Sunstroke
18 Hradec Kralove, CZ @ Rock For People
20 Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside
21 Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane
26 Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera on Air

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Crossfaith are celebrating the start of their European tour with new single, 'Endorphin'
Loathe are teasing their upcoming album with new track, 'Screaming'
Check out cleopatrick's best of British playlist, feat. Wolf Alice, Arctic Monkeys, Demob Happy and more
Silverstein have shared their new track, 'Bad Habits (Feat. Intervals)'
Boston Manor have announced their new album, 'Glue': "It's new territory for us"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing