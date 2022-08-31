Subscribe to Upset
Watch

PUP are going to release a new live EP ahead of their UK tour

The songs were recorded during their recent Toronto shows.
Published: 3:11 pm, August 31, 2022
PUP have announced a new live EP, ‘PUP Unravels Live In Front Of Everyone They Know’.

The release – due on 12th October – was recorded across multiple shows in the band’s hometown of Toronto earlier this year while they were touring their latest album, ‘THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND’.

“Hometown shows always kinda trip me out,” says Stefan Babcock. “On one hand, they are the most fun shows to play. Toronto has always rallied behind us and we are so lucky to feel that love. But they are also stressful because you don’t want to screw up in front of everyone you know. All of our families, friends, frenemies, the guy who used to sell me weed at the Wendy’s Drivethru, kids I went to elementary school with, my parents’ neighbours. It’s a lot. I think that sort of anxious chaotic energy is captured on these recordings. PUP live is PUPat our best and also at our worst. Raw, scrappy, and holding on for dear life.”

Check out live versions of ‘Matilda’ and ‘Robot Writes A Love Song’ below, and catch the band on tour in the UK this October.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
