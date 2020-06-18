Subscribe to Upset
PUP have shared a quarantined live performance of recent release 'Anaphylaxis'

It's their first track of the year. 
Published: 9:17 pm, June 18, 2020
PUP have shared a quarantined live performance of recent release ‘Anaphylaxis’.

Recorded from their separate homes (and cars), the track follows up on last year's 'Morbid Stuff' album.

Speaking about the performance, frontman Stefan Babcock says: “During our quarantine, I couldn’t go to our jam space. I also live in a small apartment and my neighbours understandably get very annoyed and/or concerned about my mental state when they hear me yelling my head off about getting stung by bees or killing my bandmates or whatever garbage these dumb songs are about. So I started making demos and recording in my car in a parking lot across the street from my house. Every few minutes, cops would slowly drive past to see what the unhinged kid in the busted up Ford Escape was doing. But I’m white, so lucky me, my biggest worry was that they’d judge my precious lyrics. White privilege is real. Defund the police.”

PUP have also revealed a range of ‘Morbid Stuff’ inspired face masks on sale now, with a portion of proceeds raised going towards the Trans Toolkit Collective. Have a gander here.

