Published: 10:34 pm, August 05, 2020

PUP have shared a cover of one of their favourite songs, Grandaddy’s 'A.M. 180'.

“Grandaddy are one of the unsung hero bands of indie rock,” says drummer Zack Mykula. “A best kept secret.

"I mean, forgive me for going ham, but this song is like a lily in an otherwise barren valley. An outstanding piece of songwriting, doing more with less than most any other song of the same caliber.

"So, that's why we decided to cover it."

Along with the cover, they've also announced their new 'zine, QUARANZINE. The issue will include cut-out PUP figurines, a postcard, each band members’ resume, guitar tabs for 'Anaphylaxis', a flexi-disc of a ska song written in quarantine, and more.

In the meantime, give 'A.M. 180' a listen below.