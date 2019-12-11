PUP have performed a festive reworking of 'Kids' for Canadian TV channel, CBC Kids.
The track - which originally appeared on the band's latest album, 'Morbid Stuff' - was given an update with new Christmas-themed lyrics. Check it out below.
The Canadian band will be back in Europe next summer, for a short tour that includes a set at Download in Donington:
JUNE
12 Castle Donington, UK @ Download
13 Kildare, IE @ Sunstroke
18 Hradec Kralove, CZ @ Rock For People
20 Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside
21 Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane
26 Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera on Air