Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Faim, Creeper, Frank Iero, SWMRS, Pup and more.
Order a copy
December 2019 / January 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

PUP have performed a festive reworking of 'Kids' for Canadian TV channel, CBC Kids

It has Christmassy lyrics and everything.
Published: 12:24 pm, December 11, 2019
PUP have performed a festive reworking of 'Kids' for Canadian TV channel, CBC Kids

PUP have performed a festive reworking of 'Kids' for Canadian TV channel, CBC Kids.

The track - which originally appeared on the band's latest album, 'Morbid Stuff' - was given an update with new Christmas-themed lyrics. Check it out below.

The Canadian band will be back in Europe next summer, for a short tour that includes a set at Download in Donington:

JUNE
12 Castle Donington, UK @ Download
13 Kildare, IE @ Sunstroke
18 Hradec Kralove, CZ @ Rock For People
20 Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside
21 Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane
26 Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera on Air

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Guns n' Roses have announced a second UK show for next spring
Charly Bliss: "It's been a really crazy year, I’m so proud"
Against the Current and GucciHighWaters were a smash success at London's Islington Assembly Hall
The Faim and Hot Milk took on London's Electric Ballroom, and this is what it looked like
Babymetal have released a new video for 'Da Da Dance'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing