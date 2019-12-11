Watch

It has Christmassy lyrics and everything.

Published: 12:24 pm, December 11, 2019

PUP have performed a festive reworking of 'Kids' for Canadian TV channel, CBC Kids.

The track - which originally appeared on the band's latest album, 'Morbid Stuff' - was given an update with new Christmas-themed lyrics. Check it out below.

The Canadian band will be back in Europe next summer, for a short tour that includes a set at Download in Donington:



JUNE

12 Castle Donington, UK @ Download

13 Kildare, IE @ Sunstroke

18 Hradec Kralove, CZ @ Rock For People

20 Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside

21 Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane

26 Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera on Air