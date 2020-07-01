Subscribe to Upset
July 2020
PUP are going to release a new live album this Friday, available for one day only

'Live at The Electric Ballroom' will benefit charity.
Published: 9:50 pm, July 01, 2020
PUP are going to release a new live album for one-day only.

Arriving (and disappearing again) on Friday, 3rd July, 'Live at The Electric Ballroom' will only be available on Bandcamp Friday, with 50% of proceeds going to Critical Resistance + Breakaway Addiction Services in Toronto.

The band explain: “We never planned on putting these recordings out, because we expected them to suck. They were mostly just for ourselves, to mark what we considered to be a pretty big moment in our careers. But turns out, they suck a bit less than we expected. So in typical PUP fashion we made a plan to release them in a self-sabotaging, stupid way. The record will be sold for one day only. After that, it’s gone. Everyone we work with told us it’s a terrible idea. And they are definitely right. But one of the reasons we love working with them is because sometimes they agree to let us fuck up on our own terms, and rally behind us in a supportive way. Thanks guys.”

The tracklisting reads:

1. Morbid Stuff
2. Kids
3. My Life Is Over And I Couldn't Be Happier
4. Back Against The Wall
5. Free At Last
6. Dark Days
7. Scorpion Hill
8. Reservoir
9. Family Patterns
10. Full Blown Meltdown
11. If This Tour Doesn't Kill You, I Will + DVP

