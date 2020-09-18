Listen

Check out their brilliant new track, 'Rot'.

Published: 2:55 pm, September 18, 2020

PUP are back with a very 2020 new EP, 'This Place Sucks Ass'.

The six-track release arrives on 23rd October via Little Dipper / Rise Records, featuring their previously-released song 'Anaphylaxis', and cover of Grandaddy’s beloved 'A.M. 180.' It's also got three 'uns from the sessions for latest album 'Morbid Stuff', and 'Rot', which was written and recorded this year.

And that's not all, either - they'll play their first-ever livestreamed show (This Stream Sucks Ass) on 23rd October at 8pm GMT / 9pm EST / 6pm PST.

The band explain: “What can you expect from the livestream? Like most regular PUP shows, it’ll probably be a bit of a trainwreck, which is really all part of the magic. We don’t know if it’ll be any good, but we do promise it will be weird and different from any livestream you’ve ever seen. It’s being directed by our pal (and 5th member of PUP) Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux, who has also directed almost all of our music videos. It will be fun and unhinged and entirely unprofessional. Am I selling it? I think I’m selling it.”

Check out 'Rot' below.