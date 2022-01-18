PUP have announced their fourth album.
'THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND' will arrive on 1st April via BMG / Rise Records, it's preceded by new single 'Robot Writes A Love Song' and recent drop 'Waiting'.
The Toronto band recorded with producer Peter Katis, and were also remotely joined on the album by Sarah from Illuminati Hotties, Kathryn from NOBRO, Mel from Casper Skulls, and Erik from Remo Drive.
The tracklisting reads:
Four Chords
Totally Fine
Robot Writes A Love Song
Matilda
Relentless
Four Chords Pt. II: Five Chords
Waiting
Habits
Cutting Off The Corners
Grim Reaping
Four Chords Pt. III: Diminishing Returns
PUPTHEBAND Inc. Is Filing For Bankruptcy