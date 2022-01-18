Coming soon

The album features a number of guests including Sarah from Illuminati Hotties and Kathryn from NOBRO.

Published: 3:21 pm, January 18, 2022

PUP have announced their fourth album.

'THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND' will arrive on 1st April via BMG / Rise Records, it's preceded by new single 'Robot Writes A Love Song' and recent drop 'Waiting'.

The Toronto band recorded with producer Peter Katis, and were also remotely joined on the album by Sarah from Illuminati Hotties, Kathryn from NOBRO, Mel from Casper Skulls, and Erik from Remo Drive.

The tracklisting reads:



Four Chords

Totally Fine

Robot Writes A Love Song

Matilda

Relentless

Four Chords Pt. II: Five Chords

Waiting

Habits

Cutting Off The Corners

Grim Reaping

Four Chords Pt. III: Diminishing Returns

PUPTHEBAND Inc. Is Filing For Bankruptcy