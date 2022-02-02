Pulled Apart By Horses and The Murder Capital are among the new names for Truck Festival

Festivals

Published: 12:27 pm, February 02, 2022

Truck Festival has announced a load of new names.

The event – which will take place from 22nd-24th July at Hill Farm in Oxford – will now host sets from Sea Girls, The Murder Capital, Courting, Jaws, Pulled Apart By Horses, Cassia, Noisy, Crawlers, Folly Group, Grandmas House, Deep Tan, The Hara, and Sofy.

Sea Girls comment: “We are so happy to be playing The 25th anniversary of Truck Festival. We love it so much and have made some amazing memories there, so we hope it comes around quick!”

They join the likes of Sam Fender, Bombay Bicycle Club, Blossoms, The Kooks, Sigrid, Easy Life, Sports Team, Inhaler, Sundara Karma, Baby Queen, The Big Moon, Yard Act, The Magic Gang, Shame, Alfie Templeman, and Sorry.

Visit truckfestival.com for more information.