Published: 11:33 am, October 05, 2021

Pulled Apart By Horses have signed to Alcopop! Records for their fifth album.

Due next summer - keep an eye out for details coming soon - they're teasing the release with early single 'First World Problems'.

Vocalist Tom Hudson explains the song is "a voiced frustration towards our groomed, individualist society, where the real world and our online world is full of constant venting of minor/trivial annoyances as if they are the centre of the universe, when really there are more pressing matters out there and a far bigger picture."

“Our musical tastes change monthly, never mind over the course of the years, so we are never going to be the kind of band who’d do the same album every time,” he adds of their evolution. “We’ve always been that band that are ‘too heavy for the indie kids, and too indie for the heavy kids’ in industry terms, but it’s quite cool that people don’t really know where to put us, because it means no-one can easily slap a genre name upon us. Now we have the freedom to just be who we are.”

