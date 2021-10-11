Pulled Apart By Horses have revealed an April 2022 UK tour.

On tour

Published: 4:03 pm, October 11, 2021

Pulled Apart By Horses have announced a new run of live shows for next April.

The news comes hot off the back of the announcement they've signed to Alcopop! Records for their fifth studio album next spring, as well as the first taster of new music from it, 'First World Problems', which is streaming now.

The tour will kick off in Manchester on 11th April 2022, calling off in Glasgow, Birmingham and London before finishing up at Leeds' Brudenell Social Club on the 16th.

You can check out the dates below.



APRIL 2022

11 Manchester - O2 Academy 3

12 Glasgow - King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

14 Birmingham - Mama Roux

15 London - Koko

16 Leeds - Brudenell Social Club