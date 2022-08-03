Coming soon

"Now we have the freedom to just be who we are," says Tom.

Published: 2:15 pm, August 03, 2022

Pulled Apart By Horses have announced their fifth album, 'Reality Cheques'.

Set for release on 30th September via Alcopop! Records, it'll arrive to coincide with their lengthy UK headline tour, which kicks off in Hull the day before.

Vocalist Tom Hudson says: "Our musical tastes change monthly, never mind over the course of the years, so we are never going to be the kind of band who’d do the same album every time. We’ve always been that band that are ‘too heavy for the indie kids, and too indie for the heavy kids’ in industry terms, but it’s quite cool that people don’t really know where to put us, because it means no-one can easily slap a genre name upon us. Now we have the freedom to just be who we are."

The tracklisting reads:



1. Pipe Dream

2. First World Problems

3. Sleep In Your Grave

4. Rinse And Repeat

5. Devil Inside

6. Rat Race

7. Positive Place

8. Fear Of Missing Out