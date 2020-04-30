Coming soon

The record saw the band overcome many challenges.

Published: 11:48 pm, April 30, 2020

Protest the Hero are going to release a new album this summer.

'Palimpsest' is due for release on 19th June, preceded by lead single 'The Canary', named after Amelia Earhart’s bright yellow bi-plane.

“Palimpsest is by far the most challenging record we have worked on," says guitarist Luke Hoskin. "The writing and recording process saw so many delays, it's honestly hard to keep them straight. We are very proud of how each hurdle was handled though, and the end result is a record that we believe is deserving of such an endeavour.”

“This record was extremely difficult for me personally,” adds frontman Rody Walker. “With my first child on the way, I built a studio in my basement to ensure I wasn’t leaving my wife alone with a new child for weeks on end. I haven’t left my house since. What made it most difficult was the change in my voice. During our final tour, just before we were set to start recording, I blew my voice out, and it didn’t come back. I spent a long time fighting with it trying to bounce back and failing. Finally, through coaching and rehearsal, I got it back into shape. For the first time in my life, singing felt like an actual job and I’m still pissed about it. I have never worked harder to put out music in my life and I am extremely proud of the product.”

The full tracklisting reads:



01. The Migrant Mother

02. The Canary

03. From the Sky

04. All Hands

05. The Fireside

06. Soliloquy

07. Reverie

08. Little Snakes

09. Gardenias

10. Rivet