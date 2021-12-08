Watch

The band are just kicking off a US tour with The Wonder Years.

Published: 2:38 pm, December 08, 2021

Proper. have shared a video for their single, 'Red, White and Blue'.

Out now via Father/Daughter and Big Scary Monsters, and their first-ever performance video, it arrives to coincide with their winter US tour dates with The Wonder Years.

Vocalist/guitarist Erik Garlington says: "It felt like a no brainer. We ended up filming almost an hour of footage for this 2.5 minute song, and then it was stuck in our heads for days to come. I'm talking waking up in cold sweats mumbling something about 'well dressed & charming, spangled & darling', hearing 5/4 time signature in nature, and Rorschach test-esque images of Uncle Sam appearing in random places like the produce aisle at our bodegas. We definitely inhaled an ridiculous amount of fog machine smoke... Anyway, the video was a blast!"

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour in the UK next spring.