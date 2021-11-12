Proper. nod to At The Drive-In and Paramore with their new track, 'Red, White and Blue'

Listen

"I wanted to focus on looking at what makes this country what it is, and how hopeless I feel to stop it."

Published: 4:27 pm, November 12, 2021 Photos: Milla Belanich.

Proper. have shared their new single, 'Red, White and Blue'.

Out now via Father/Daughter and Big Scary Monsters, it arrives ahead of their winter US tour dates with The Wonder Years and Glass Beach.

Vocalist/guitarist Erik Garlington says of the track: "A lot of millennials in my life share the sentiment that being American feels like being in an abusive relationship that you can't find the courage to leave. Uncle Sam is this charming older man that you find yourself drawn too and only realize way too late into the game what you're really dealing with.

"I knew I wanted to focus on looking at what makes this country what it is, and how hopeless I feel to stop it. The song started as me just wanting to write something you'd hear if At The Drive-In collaborated with early Paramore. I had the 5/4 riff that ended up being the bridge, that 'Misery Business'-esque chorus chord progression."

