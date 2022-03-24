Listen

It's a teaser from their upcoming album, 'The Great American Novel'.

Published: 11:19 am, March 24, 2022

Proper. have released their new single, 'Jean'.

The track drop precedes the release of their upcoming album 'The Great American Novel', out 25th March via Father/Daughter (US) and Big Scary Monsters (UK), and a tour that kicks off on 4th April in Leeds.

Lead singer Erik Garlington says of the track: "This track is regret. We all have friendships that ended ugly or just too soon. Jean was that friend. At 23 was certain I had it all figured out and that I didn't need anybody in my life who'd ever slighted me. I'd end friendships over the smallest offense. It wasn't until Jean died that I was forced to reevaluate that and ask myself how many other friendships I was willing to let end so abruptly."

"Musically, during the last album cycle I came up with the intro riff and sat on it. The original version sound so different, clocking in at over 5 minutes long, it wasn't until Dan (Campbell of The Wonder Years) came into go over songs with me for LP3 that this song reached it's full potential. I don't consider myself a great singer, I actually think I'm pretty terrible at it, and this is one of the song he encouraged me to push myself vocally to really drive the emotion behind the song. It was a magical moment to see my biggest influence as a writer meld an idea that I was lukewarm about into one of the best songs I've ever written."

Check it out below; the tour will visit:



APRIL

4 Leeds - Lending Rooms

5 Leicester Firebug

6 Bristol Exchange -Basement

7 London - Shacklewell Arms

9 Sheffield - Sidney & Matilda

11 Birmingham - Dead Wax

12 Glasgow - Hug and Pint

14 Cardiff - The Moon

15 Southampton - Heartbreakers

16 Manchester Punk Fest