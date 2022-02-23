Proper. have released a new single ahead of their upcoming UK tour

Listen

The band's new album is coming at the end of March.

Published: 11:07 am, February 23, 2022 Photos: Milla Belanich.

Proper. have released their new single, 'Huerta'.

The track drop precedes the release of their upcoming album 'The Great American Novel', out 25th March via Father/Daughter (US) and Big Scary Monsters (UK), and a tour that kicks off on 4th April in Leeds.

Lead singer Erik Garlington says of the track: "We're coming up on our third album and I realized I hadn't written about my Mexican heritage at all. My grandfather immigrated to the US in 50s but died before I was born, cutting off the only tie my family has to Mexico. I grew up romanticizing it and it wasn't until I was older, when my mom and her siblings spoke out about their dad without the filter one uses when speaking around children, that I began to critically examine what heritage and lineage meant. 'Huerta' is about looking at the least traveled part of your personality and day dreaming about the possibility."

Check it out below; the tour will visit:



APRIL

4 Leeds - Lending Rooms

5 Leicester Firebug

6 Bristol Exchange -Basement

7 London - Shacklewell Arms

9 Sheffield - Sidney & Matilda

11 Birmingham - Dead Wax

12 Glasgow - Hug and Pint

14 Cardiff - The Moon

15 Southampton - Heartbreakers

16 Manchester Punk Fest