They've also shared teaser track 'Milk and Honey'.

Published: 3:10 pm, January 18, 2022

Proper. have a new concept album on the way, 'The Great American Novel'.

The record's set for release on 25th March via Father/Daughter and Big Scary Monsters, preceded by teaser track 'Milk and Honey' and followed by a UK tour that kicks off at Leeds' Lending Room on 4th April.

Vocalist/guitarist Erik Garlington explains that the release is "a concept album about how Black genius goes ignored, is relentlessly contested, or just gets completely snuffed out before it can flourish. The record is meant to read like a book, every song is a chapter following the protagonist through their 20s. Imagine a queer, Black Holden Caulfield-type coming up in the 2010s."

Check out 'Milk and Honey' below; the tour will visit:



APRIL

4 Leeds - Lending Rooms

5 Leicester Firebug

6 Bristol Exchange -Basement

7 London - Shacklewell Arms

9 Sheffield - Sidney & Matilda

11 Birmingham - Dead Wax

12 Glasgow - Hug and Pint

14 Cardiff - The Moon

15 Southampton - Heartbreakers

16 Manchester Punk Fest