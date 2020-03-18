Listen

It's a teaser from their upcoming EP.

Published: 9:54 pm, March 18, 2020

Project Revise have released a new tune, 'Another Day'.

It's a teaser from the pop-punk trio's Dave Draper-produced upcoming EP 'Songs From The Shed', due for release on 17th April.

Vocalist and guitarist, Chris Tamburro says of the track: "The song is about creating and overcoming barriers between us and other people in our lives. No matter what separates us from one another right now, when it comes down to it, we were all born equally into this world. It's a highly relevant message that we feel strongly about putting out there."

Check out 'Another Day' below.