Over 100 photographers are selling prints to raise money for Black Lives Matter organisations

News

Acts include Yungblud, Chvrches and Fever 333.

Published: 10:07 pm, June 04, 2020

Over 100 photographers have teamed up to raise money for Black Lives Matter organisations.

The fundraiser is selling prints of both world-famous music acts like Lizzo, Childish Gambino, Billie Eilish, Rosalia, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, Stormzy, Janelle Monae, Yungblud, Chvrches, Muna, Fever 333 and more, and landscapes.

The profits will be split between a number of organisations, including Black Lives Matter Global Network, National Bail Out, Know Your Rights Camp, Black Voters Matter Fund, and BYP100 - click here for the full list.

Have a gander - and pick up a print or three - over here.