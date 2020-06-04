Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Creeper, Palaye Royale, Lonely The Brave, The Used and more.
Order a copy
June 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
News

Over 100 photographers are selling prints to raise money for Black Lives Matter organisations

Acts include Yungblud, Chvrches and Fever 333.
Published: 10:07 pm, June 04, 2020
Over 100 photographers are selling prints to raise money for Black Lives Matter organisations

Over 100 photographers have teamed up to raise money for Black Lives Matter organisations.

The fundraiser is selling prints of both world-famous music acts like Lizzo, Childish Gambino, Billie Eilish, Rosalia, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, Stormzy, Janelle Monae, Yungblud, Chvrches, Muna, Fever 333 and more, and landscapes.

The profits will be split between a number of organisations, including Black Lives Matter Global Network, National Bail Out, Know Your Rights Camp, Black Voters Matter Fund, and BYP100 - click here for the full list.

Have a gander - and pick up a print or three - over here.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Poppy has released a cover of t.A.T.u’s ‘All The Things She Said’ to celebrate Pride
Wallflower: "I definitely had my share of breakdowns in the vocal booth"
Run The Jewels have released their new album 'RTJ4﻿' two days early
Covet: "I won't rule anything out if it's what the music needs"
Primavera have announced even more names for 2021
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing