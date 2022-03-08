Prince Daddy & The Hyena have announced their new self-titled album

Comin soon

They've also shared teaser track 'A Random Exercise In Impermanence (The Collector)'.

Published: 5:33 pm, March 08, 2022

Prince Daddy & The Hyena have announced a new self-titled album.

Set for release on 15th April, the news arrives alongside teaser track 'A Random Exercise In Impermanence (The Collector)', which introduces a recurring character for the record, The Collector.

"I think the record as a whole, as a journey, feels bittersweet and hopeful in a way," says vocalist Kory Gregory, adding of the artwork: "To me, that photo is the essence of the record. When people hear me singing about the character on the record that isn't me, I want them to picture that."

The full tracklisting reads:



1. Adore The Sun

2. A Random Exercise In Impermanence (The Collector)

3. Jesus Fucking Christ

4. Something Special

5. El Dorado

6. Hollow, As You Figured

7. Curly Q

8. Keep Up That Talk

9. Shoelaces

10. In Just One Piece

11. Discount Assisted Living

12. Black Mold

13. Baby Blue