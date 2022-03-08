Prince Daddy & The Hyena have announced their new self-titled album

Prince Daddy & The Hyena have announced a new self-titled album.
Set for release on 15th April, the news arrives alongside teaser track 'A Random Exercise In Impermanence (The Collector)', which introduces a recurring character for the record, The Collector.
"I think the record as a whole, as a journey, feels bittersweet and hopeful in a way," says vocalist Kory Gregory, adding of the artwork: "To me, that photo is the essence of the record. When people hear me singing about the character on the record that isn't me, I want them to picture that."
The full tracklisting reads:
1. Adore The Sun
2. A Random Exercise In Impermanence (The Collector)
3. Jesus Fucking Christ
4. Something Special
5. El Dorado
6. Hollow, As You Figured
7. Curly Q
8. Keep Up That Talk
9. Shoelaces
10. In Just One Piece
11. Discount Assisted Living
12. Black Mold
13. Baby Blue