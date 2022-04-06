Prince Daddy & The Hyena have unveiled their new single, 'Shoelaces'

Watch

Their new album is coming later this month.

Published: 3:03 pm, April 06, 2022

Prince Daddy & The Hyena have shared their new single, 'Shoelaces'.

It's a track from their not-long-announced new self-titled album. Set for release on 15th April, it's already been teased by early track 'A Random Exercise In Impermanence (The Collector)', which introduces a recurring character for the record, The Collector.

"I think the record as a whole, as a journey, feels bittersweet and hopeful in a way," says vocalist Kory Gregory, adding of the artwork: "To me, that photo is the essence of the record. When people hear me singing about the character on the record that isn't me, I want them to picture that."

Check out the new single below.