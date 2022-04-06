Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring... PUP, Enter Shikari, Spiritbox, Pinkshift and more
Order a copy
April 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Prince Daddy & The Hyena have unveiled their new single, 'Shoelaces'

Their new album is coming later this month.
Published: 3:03 pm, April 06, 2022
Prince Daddy & The Hyena have unveiled their new single, 'Shoelaces'

Prince Daddy & The Hyena have shared their new single, 'Shoelaces'.

It's a track from their not-long-announced new self-titled album. Set for release on 15th April, it's already been teased by early track 'A Random Exercise In Impermanence (The Collector)', which introduces a recurring character for the record, The Collector.

"I think the record as a whole, as a journey, feels bittersweet and hopeful in a way," says vocalist Kory Gregory, adding of the artwork: "To me, that photo is the essence of the record. When people hear me singing about the character on the record that isn't me, I want them to picture that."

Check out the new single below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have released their new single, ‘My Echo’
Peaness have dropped a video for their new album teaser, 'irl'
American Football have shared a new video for 'Fade Into You (Feat. Miya Folick)'
Joyce Manor have announced a new album, '40 oz. To Fresno'.
Enter Shikari: "Reading & Leeds has a killer line-up"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing