Festivals

Primavera have announced yet more names for 2021, including The Murder Capital, Kurt Vile and Kim Gordon

Primavera 2021 takes place from 2nd-6th June, with tickets on sale now.
Published: 9:41 pm, June 09, 2020
Primavera have announced yet more names for 2021.

The new acts include The Murder Capital (pictured), Kurt Vile, Khruangbin, Kim Gordon, Martha, Evian Christ and more.

They join Beabadoobee, Massive Attack, Georgia, Girl In Red, Doja Cat, Kehlani, Khalid, Bicep, Squid, Porridge Radio, Mavis Staples, Tropical Fuck Storm and more in Barcelona next June.

Plus, The Strokes, Tyler, The Creator, Gorillaz, Tame Impala, The National, FKA twigs, Brockhampton, Charli XCX, Jehnny Beth, Pavement, Fontaines D.C, Shame, Little Simz, Rina Sawayama, 100 Gecs, Young Thug and many more.

Primavera 2021 takes place from 2nd-6th June, with tickets on sale now.

