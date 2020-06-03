Festivals

Tropical Fuck Storm, Girl In Red, Doja Cat and more have signed up.

Published: 4:27 pm, June 03, 2020

Primavera have announced even more names for 2021.

Beabadoobee, Massive Attack, Georgia, Girl In Red, Doja Cat, Kehlani, Khalid, Bicep, Squid, Porridge Radio, Mavis Staples, Tropical Fuck Storm and more join an already packed bill set to head to Barcelona next June

They include the likes of The Strokes, Tyler, The Creator, Gorillaz, Tame Impala, The National, FKA twigs, Brockhampton, Charli XCX, Jehnny Beth, Pavement, Fontaines D.C, Shame, Little Simz, Rina Sawayama, 100 Gecs, Young Thug and many more.

Primavera 2021 takes place from 2nd-6th June, with tickets on sale now