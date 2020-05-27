Subscribe to Upset
June 2020
Festivals

Primavera has announced its first lot of names for 2021's festival

Primavera will take place in Barcelona from 2nd-6th June.
Published: 9:27 pm, May 27, 2020
Primavera has announced its first lot of names for 2021's festival.

A bunch of the acts were already on the bill for 2020 before it was cancelled due to COVID-19, including The Strokes, Tyler, The Creator, The National, Brockhampton, Disclosure, Jehnny Beth, Iggy Pop, Bikini Kill, Pavement, Young Thug and Beck.

There are also some new names, including Tame Impala, Gorillaz, FKA Twigs, Charli XCX, Jorja Smith, and Jamie xx. Plus, Fontaines D.C (pictured), Rina Sawayama, Kano, Little Simz, Metronomy, Shame, Caroline Polacheck, 100 Gecs, Earl Sweatshirt and more.

Primavera will take place in Barcelona from 2nd-6th June.

