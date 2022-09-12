Pretty Sick has released a brand new track, ‘Heaven’

Listen

It's a cut from their upcoming debut album.

Published: 2:54 pm, September 12, 2022

Pretty Sick has shared a brand new track, ‘Heaven’.

It’s the third preview of a forthcoming debut album ‘Makes Me Sick Makes Me Smile’, set for release on 30th September via Dirty Hit, following ‘Human Condition’ and ‘Black Tar’.

catch Pretty Sick on tour with beabadoobee next month:



OCTOBER

04 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

05 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall

07 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol

08 – Norwich, UK @ University of East Anglia Union – The Nick Rayns LCR

10 – Nottingham, UL @ Rock City

11 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ O2 Academy Newcastle

13 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

14 – Sheffield, UK @ Foundry

15 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

17 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

18 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms

19 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton