Pretty Sick has released a brand new track, ‘Heaven’

Pretty Sick has shared a brand new track, ‘Heaven’.
It’s the third preview of a forthcoming debut album ‘Makes Me Sick Makes Me Smile’, set for release on 30th September via Dirty Hit, following ‘Human Condition’ and ‘Black Tar’.
Check it out below, and catch Pretty Sick on tour with beabadoobee next month:
OCTOBER
04 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre
05 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall
07 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol
08 – Norwich, UK @ University of East Anglia Union – The Nick Rayns LCR
10 – Nottingham, UL @ Rock City
11 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ O2 Academy Newcastle
13 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
14 – Sheffield, UK @ Foundry
15 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
17 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
18 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms
19 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton