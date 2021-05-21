Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Waterparks, Rise Against, Tyler Posey and more.
Order a copy
June 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Press to MECO have shared a video for their single 'Gold', a cut from their new album

Their third album will arrive in August.
Published: 11:21 am, May 21, 2021
Press to MECO have shared a video for their single 'Gold', a cut from their new album

Press to MECO have shared a video for their single 'Gold', a cut from their new album.

Talking about the track, drummer/lyricist Lewis Williams says: "Gold talks about feeling overwhelmed by the sheer amount of information and input we receive in modern life and the idea that it might be devolving us in some ways. The battle between wanting to switch off from things to help your mental health but also not wanting to be ignorant to what’s going on in the world and not wanting to feel like you aren’t contributing in any positive way. Gold is also about the feeling of being paralysed and not wanting to create or say anything meaningful when there’s already a million ideas, viewpoints and conflicting opinions… feeling like you’re just adding to the white noise."

The band recently put back their third album, 'Transmute'. Recorded in-between lockdowns, and originally set for release on 11th June via Marshall Records, the record will now arrive on 20th August instead.

Check out 'Gold' below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Cherym take inspiration from Dirty John with their new single, 'Listening To My Head'
Super Whatevr are back with a new single, 'dwell on the guilt of saving myself'
Beartooth have dropped 'Fed Up' from their upcoming album
Gloo have announced their second album, 'How Not To Be Happy'
Angels & Airwaves have dropped their new single, 'Euphoria'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing