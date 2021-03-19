Subscribe to Upset
Press to MECO have released 'Smouldering Sticks', from their upcoming new album

It's a track from their third album, 'Transmute'.
Published: 12:36 pm, March 19, 2021
Press to MECO have released a new single, 'Smouldering Sticks'.

It's a track from their third album, 'Transmute'. Recorded in-between lockdowns, it's set for release on 11th June via Marshall Records.

Drummer and vocalist Lewis Williams says of the song: "Smouldering Sticks is about the inability to stay away from things we know are bad for us. Whether it’s drugs, relationships or thought patterns, sometimes we’re our own worst enemy in repeating the same mistakes over and over again."

Of the full-length, he adds: "It questions whether we can make a significant change for the better, in ourselves, in our relationships and as a society. Positive change can sometimes feel like you’re trying to find a way to turn lead into gold."

Check it out below.

