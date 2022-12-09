Subscribe to Upset
News

Published: 1:20 pm, December 09, 2022
Press To MECO have announced that they are calling it a day

After 11 years of making music together, Press To MECO have announced that they are calling it a day.

In a short statement, the band thanked their fans for their support and shared that they will continue to make music individually.

Their last album, 'Transmute', was released in 2021. Despite their decision to disband, the members of Press To MECO say they remain close friends.

The statement reads:

“To everyone who’s supported us and everyone who connected with our music, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you.

We’re still best friends. We’re all still making music. It’s just time to bring Press to MECO to an end.

R.I.PTM

Luke, Jake, Lewis”

