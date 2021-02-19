Subscribe to Upset
Published: 1:28 pm, February 19, 2021
Press to MECO have announced their third album, 'Transmute'.

Recorded in-between lockdowns, and set for release on 11th June via Marshall Records, news of the record arrives alongside their new track 'Another Day'.

Drummer and vocalist Lewis Williams says of the full-length: "It questions whether we can make a significant change for the better, in ourselves, in our relationships and as a society. Positive change can sometimes feel like you’re trying to find a way to turn lead into gold."

The full tracklisting reads:

Transmute
Another Day
Smouldering Sticks
A Test Of Our Resolve
Baby Steps
Sabotage
Overdue
Lead
Rusty Nails
Gold
Interlude
Way To Know
Hesitation

