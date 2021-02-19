Listen

Check out new single 'Another Day'.

Published: 1:28 pm, February 19, 2021

Press to MECO have announced their third album, 'Transmute'.

Recorded in-between lockdowns, and set for release on 11th June via Marshall Records, news of the record arrives alongside their new track 'Another Day'.

Drummer and vocalist Lewis Williams says of the full-length: "It questions whether we can make a significant change for the better, in ourselves, in our relationships and as a society. Positive change can sometimes feel like you’re trying to find a way to turn lead into gold."

The full tracklisting reads:



Transmute

Another Day

Smouldering Sticks

A Test Of Our Resolve

Baby Steps

Sabotage

Overdue

Lead

Rusty Nails

Gold

Interlude

Way To Know

Hesitation