Press to MECO have delayed the release of their third album, 'Transmute'

Coming (slightly less) soon

It's no longer arriving in June.

Published: 9:46 pm, April 27, 2021

Press to MECO have put back their third album, 'Transmute'.

Recorded in-between lockdowns, and originally set for release on 11th June via Marshall Records, the record will now arrive on 20th August instead.

The band explain: "With everything going on right now, things are moving way more slowly than we had hoped. To top it off, we’ve heard today that there are further delays on the delivery of the vinyl. We want to have everything in order and to be able to deliver you guys the full package, so we’ve had to push the album back by just a little bit. So here we go. Transmute will now be released on the 20th of August 2021. There will be lots of content on the lead up to the release, and maybe even a show announcement or two. Stay safe, see you soon."

The full tracklisting reads:



Transmute

Another Day

Smouldering Sticks

A Test Of Our Resolve

Baby Steps

Sabotage

Overdue

Lead

Rusty Nails

Gold

Interlude

Way To Know

Hesitation