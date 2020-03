Watch

They're coming over for some dates in May.

Published: 10:46 am, March 09, 2020

Press Club have shared a new video for 'Insecurities'.

A cut from their recent album 'Wasted Energy' - released last summer - the song arrives ahead of some Australian dates with The Menzingers, and a UK trip in May.

The group will be coming over for a short run that includes sets at Hyde Park Book Club in Leeds, Dot to Dot, and Download, before heading off for Booze Cruise in Hamburg.

Check out 'Insecurities' below.