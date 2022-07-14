Press Club have booked a new UK tour for October/November

Press Club have booked a new UK tour.
The news follows on from the recent release of new single 'Cancelled'. The track is the first from the band's recent self-produced sessions, and - according to a press release - is lyrically "an honest stocktake of one’s former self, in crystallite retrospect".
The lengthy headline run will kick off on 28th October in Limerick, Ireland, and includes six shows in the UK along with a number across Europe.
The details are:
OCTOBER
28 - Kasbah Club, Limerick, Ireland
29 - Whelans Upstairs, Dublin, Ireland
31 - Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds, UK
NOVEMBER
1 - Stereo, Glasgow, UK
3 - The Flapper, Birmingham, UK
4 - Deaf Institute, Manchester, UK
5 - OSLO, London, UK
6 - The Exchange, Bristol, UK
8 - 1999, Paris, France
9 - Trix, Antwerp, Belgium
10 - Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands
11 - Vera, Groningen, Netherlands
14 - Cassiopeia, Berlin, Germany
15 - Chapeau Rouge, Prague, Czech
16 - Chelsea, Vienna, Austria
18 - Bogen F, Zurich, Switzerland
19 - Strom, Munich, Germany
20 - MTC, Cologne, Germany