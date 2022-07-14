Press Club have booked a new UK tour for October/November

On the road

The dates include a night at OSLO in London.

Published: 11:57 am, July 14, 2022

Press Club have booked a new UK tour.

The news follows on from the recent release of new single 'Cancelled'. The track is the first from the band's recent self-produced sessions, and - according to a press release - is lyrically "an honest stocktake of one’s former self, in crystallite retrospect".

The lengthy headline run will kick off on 28th October in Limerick, Ireland, and includes six shows in the UK along with a number across Europe.

The details are:



OCTOBER

28 - Kasbah Club, Limerick, Ireland

29 - Whelans Upstairs, Dublin, Ireland

31 - Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds, UK



NOVEMBER

1 - Stereo, Glasgow, UK

3 - The Flapper, Birmingham, UK

4 - Deaf Institute, Manchester, UK

5 - OSLO, London, UK

6 - The Exchange, Bristol, UK

8 - 1999, Paris, France

9 - Trix, Antwerp, Belgium

10 - Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

11 - Vera, Groningen, Netherlands

14 - Cassiopeia, Berlin, Germany

15 - Chapeau Rouge, Prague, Czech

16 - Chelsea, Vienna, Austria

18 - Bogen F, Zurich, Switzerland

19 - Strom, Munich, Germany

20 - MTC, Cologne, Germany