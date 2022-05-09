Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Press Club are back with their new single 'Cancelled'

The band are coming over to tour the UK soon, too.
Published: 12:26 pm, May 09, 2022
The track is the first from the band's recent self-produced sessions, and - according to a press release - is lyrically "an honest stocktake of one’s former self, in crystallite retrospect".

They've also shared a new video, directed by longtime collaborator Nick Manuell - check it out below, and catch the band live at the following UK dates:

JUNE
08 The Joiners, Southampton UK
09 The Horn, St Albans, UK
10 Download Festival, Donnington UK
11 The Walks Stadium, Kings Lynn UK
13 The Hope & Ruin, Brighton UK

NOVEMBER
05 Oslo, London, UK

