Press Club are back with their new single 'Cancelled'.
The track is the first from the band's recent self-produced sessions, and - according to a press release - is lyrically "an honest stocktake of one’s former self, in crystallite retrospect".
They've also shared a new video, directed by longtime collaborator Nick Manuell - check it out below, and catch the band live at the following UK dates:
JUNE
08 The Joiners, Southampton UK
09 The Horn, St Albans, UK
10 Download Festival, Donnington UK
11 The Walks Stadium, Kings Lynn UK
13 The Hope & Ruin, Brighton UK
NOVEMBER
05 Oslo, London, UK