The band are coming over to tour the UK soon, too.

Published: 12:26 pm, May 09, 2022

Press Club are back with their new single 'Cancelled'.

The track is the first from the band's recent self-produced sessions, and - according to a press release - is lyrically "an honest stocktake of one’s former self, in crystallite retrospect".

They've also shared a new video, directed by longtime collaborator Nick Manuell - check it out below, and catch the band live at the following UK dates:



JUNE

08 The Joiners, Southampton UK

09 The Horn, St Albans, UK

10 Download Festival, Donnington UK

11 The Walks Stadium, Kings Lynn UK

13 The Hope & Ruin, Brighton UK



NOVEMBER

05 Oslo, London, UK