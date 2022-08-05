Coming soon

Check out new single 'Eugene'.

Published: 12:21 pm, August 05, 2022

Press Club have announced their new album, 'Endless Motion'.

The record will arrive on 14th October via Hassle Records, accompanied by a UK and European headline tour, and preceded by new single 'Eugene'.

Singer Natalie Foster says of the track: "'Eugene' is about "being stuck in a cycle of having so many things running through your head/things you need to say but being unable to express them in fear of being taken the wrong way."

Check it out below; the album's full tracklisting reads:



1. Eugene

2. Coward Street

3. Untitled Wildlife

4. Glasgow

5. Endless Motion

6. Cancelled

7. Lifelines

8. Afraid Of Everything

9. I Can Change

10. Less These Days