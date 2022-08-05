Press Club have announced their new album, 'Endless Motion'.
The record will arrive on 14th October via Hassle Records, accompanied by a UK and European headline tour, and preceded by new single 'Eugene'.
Singer Natalie Foster says of the track: "'Eugene' is about "being stuck in a cycle of having so many things running through your head/things you need to say but being unable to express them in fear of being taken the wrong way."
Check it out below; the album's full tracklisting reads:
1. Eugene
2. Coward Street
3. Untitled Wildlife
4. Glasgow
5. Endless Motion
6. Cancelled
7. Lifelines
8. Afraid Of Everything
9. I Can Change
10. Less These Days