Powfu has released a new version of 'death bed' that features blink-182's Mark Hoppus

Powfu has released his new EP, 'poems of the past'.
Announced just the other week when he dropped his single ‘ill come back to you’, the release features a bonus track in the form of 'death bed (feat. beabadoobee & blink-182) – bonus remix'.
“The 6 songs on this EP are some of my favorites that I’ve ever recorded,” says Powfu. “I had a lot of fun experimenting with different features and sounds, and I hope everyone finds their own favorite song on it, whether they like hip-hop, punk, lo-fi or bedroom pop.
"Some of these songs were written about my own personal past, some are romantic stories I wanted to tell, but now they’re for the fans to interpret for themselves.”
Give the EP a listen below.