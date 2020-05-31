Subscribe to Upset
Powfu has released a new version of 'death bed' that features blink-182's Mark Hoppus

It's a bonus track on his new EP.
Published: 11:28 am, May 31, 2020
Powfu has released his new EP, 'poems of the past'.

Announced just the other week when he dropped his single ‘ill come back to you’, the release features a bonus track in the form of 'death bed (feat. beabadoobee & blink-182) – bonus remix'.

“The 6 songs on this EP are some of my favorites that I’ve ever recorded,” says Powfu. “I had a lot of fun experimenting with different features and sounds, and I hope everyone finds their own favorite song on it, whether they like hip-hop, punk, lo-fi or bedroom pop. 

"Some of these songs were written about my own personal past, some are romantic stories I wanted to tell, but now they’re for the fans to interpret for themselves.”

Give the EP a listen below.

