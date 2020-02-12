Poppy's going to tour the US with Deftones this summer

On tour

They've loads of shows from July through to September.

Published: 4:24 pm, February 12, 2020

Poppy's going to tour with Deftones this summer.

Performing in support of her recent album 'I Disagree', the tour will follow on from her UK headline tour in March, and has already sold out nights in San Francisco, Portland, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, two consecutive nights in Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Los Angeles.

The details are:



JULY

27 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

28 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

30 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium



AUGUST

1 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino

2 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

4 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

5 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

7 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

8 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom

9 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

11 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

12 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

14 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

15 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

17 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

19 - New York City, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

20 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

23 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

24 - Bridgeport, CT - Harbor Yard Amphitheater

26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

27 - Indianapolis, IN - Amphitheater at White River State Park

29 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

30 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium



SEPTEMBER

1 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

3 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

5 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center