Poppy's going to tour the US with Deftones this summer

On tour

They've loads of shows from July through to September.
Published: 4:24 pm, February 12, 2020
Poppy's going to tour with Deftones this summer.

Performing in support of her recent album 'I Disagree', the tour will follow on from her UK headline tour in March, and has already sold out nights in San Francisco, Portland, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, two consecutive nights in Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Los Angeles.

The details are:

JULY
27 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
28 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
30 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

AUGUST
1 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino
2 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
4 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
5 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
7 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
8 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom
9 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
11 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
12 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
14 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena
15 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
17 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach
19 - New York City, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
20 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
23 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
24 - Bridgeport, CT - Harbor Yard Amphitheater
26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
27 - Indianapolis, IN - Amphitheater at White River State Park
29 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
30 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

SEPTEMBER
1 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
3 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
5 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

