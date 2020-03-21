Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Poppy has shared a creepy new video for 'Sit/Stay', from her recent album 'I Disagree'

The clip was directed by Poppy herself.
Published: 2:24 pm, March 21, 2020
Poppy has shared a creepy new video for 'Sit/Stay', a single from her recent album 'I Disagree'.

"The self-directed visually arresting video is set in medical isolation," a press release explains, "where sonography and mind control measures see Poppy become disorientated as she battles through padded cells under control of an unidentified source. The video mirrors the song’s chasm-spanning approach to genre."

The clip was directed by Poppy with Aiden Ulrich as Director of Photography, edited by Garrett Nicholson and Produced by Psycho Films.

Give it a watch below.

