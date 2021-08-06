On the road

She's not long dropped a new video for the album's title-track, too.

Published: 11:46 am, August 06, 2021

Poppy has announced a new UK tour in support of her upcoming album, 'Flux'.

The record will arrive on 24th September, with the tour kicking off a few months later on 10th January. The run includes five stops in the UK, including a night at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire.

JANUARY

10 Bristol, UK The Marble Factory

11 Glasgow, UK SWG3 Galvanizers

13 Birmingham, UK O2 Institute

14 Manchester, UK Ritz

15 London, UK O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

17 Paris, FR Élysée Montmartre

19 Zürich, CH Xtra

21 Barcelona, ES Salamandra

22 Madrid, ES Shoko

23 Bilbao, ES Kafe Antzokia

25 Milan, IT Alcatraz

26 Munich, DE Technikum

28 Berlin, DE Astra

29 Hamburg, DE Fabrik

30 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg Max



FEBRUARY

1 Antwerp, BE Zappa

2 Bochum, DE Zeche

3 Hannover, DE Capitol

5 Prague, CZ Lucerna Music Bar

6 Budapest, HU Akvárium

7 Vienna, AT Simm City