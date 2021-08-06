Subscribe to Upset
On the road

Poppy has announced a new UK tour in support of her upcoming album, 'Flux'

She's not long dropped a new video for the album's title-track, too.
Published: 11:46 am, August 06, 2021
Poppy has announced a new UK tour in support of her upcoming album, 'Flux'.

The record will arrive on 24th September, with the tour kicking off a few months later on 10th January. The run includes five stops in the UK, including a night at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire.

The details are:

JANUARY
10 Bristol, UK The Marble Factory
11 Glasgow, UK SWG3 Galvanizers
13 Birmingham, UK O2 Institute
14 Manchester, UK Ritz
15 London, UK O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
17 Paris, FR Élysée Montmartre
19 Zürich, CH Xtra
21 Barcelona, ES Salamandra
22 Madrid, ES Shoko
23 Bilbao, ES Kafe Antzokia
25 Milan, IT Alcatraz
26 Munich, DE Technikum
28 Berlin, DE Astra
29 Hamburg, DE Fabrik
30 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg Max

FEBRUARY
1 Antwerp, BE Zappa
2 Bochum, DE Zeche
3 Hannover, DE Capitol
5 Prague, CZ Lucerna Music Bar
6 Budapest, HU Akvárium
7 Vienna, AT Simm City

