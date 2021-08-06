Poppy has announced a new UK tour in support of her upcoming album, 'Flux'.
The record will arrive on 24th September, with the tour kicking off a few months later on 10th January. The run includes five stops in the UK, including a night at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire.
The details are:
JANUARY
10 Bristol, UK The Marble Factory
11 Glasgow, UK SWG3 Galvanizers
13 Birmingham, UK O2 Institute
14 Manchester, UK Ritz
15 London, UK O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
17 Paris, FR Élysée Montmartre
19 Zürich, CH Xtra
21 Barcelona, ES Salamandra
22 Madrid, ES Shoko
23 Bilbao, ES Kafe Antzokia
25 Milan, IT Alcatraz
26 Munich, DE Technikum
28 Berlin, DE Astra
29 Hamburg, DE Fabrik
30 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg Max
FEBRUARY
1 Antwerp, BE Zappa
2 Bochum, DE Zeche
3 Hannover, DE Capitol
5 Prague, CZ Lucerna Music Bar
6 Budapest, HU Akvárium
7 Vienna, AT Simm City