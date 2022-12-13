Coming soon

The artist has wiped her Instagram clean, leaving only one intriguing new video

Published: 9:26 pm, December 13, 2022

Poppy appears to be gearing up for her next era.

The artist has wiped her Instagram clean, leaving only one intriguing new video. In the clip, Poppy is filmed in black and white, lying in a coffin and screaming. The caption reads: “this is the dress I want to be buried in…”

This isn't the first time she has wiped her social media clean, as she has done so in the past before making major announcements or releases.

It's unclear what Poppy has planned, but fans are eagerly anticipating her next move. You can check out the video below.