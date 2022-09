Coming soon

Check out new single 'FYB' now.

Published: 2:53 pm, September 26, 2022

Poppy has announced a new EP.

The 'Stagger' EP is set for release on 14th October, featuring current single 'FYB', ahead of Poppy's upcoming UK tour. The run kicks off in Bristol on 26th November, and includes a night at London's Shepherds Bush Empire.



NOVEMBER

26 - Bristol, UK - SWX

27 - London, UK - Shepherds Bush Empire

28 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

29 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

30 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3