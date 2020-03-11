Poppy has postponed the European leg of her 'I Disagree' tour due to the coronavirus outbreak

(Not) On tour

She was due to arrive imminently.

Published: 1:10 pm, March 11, 2020

Poppy has postponed the European leg of her 'I Disagree' tour.

The decision follows local responses to the coronavirus outbreak. Due to hit the UK this week, Poppy explained that: "Due to several local governments in Europe shutting down live engagements, I am being forced to postpone the UK and EU leg of my I DISAGREE tour.”

She continued by reassuring "all tickets will remain valid" with "new dates announced as soon as possible".

Keep an eye out for more info soon.