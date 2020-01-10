Poppy has unleashed her new album 'I Disagree', and it's bloody great

Listen

It's bonkers o'clock.

Published: 2:17 pm, January 10, 2020 Photos: Sarah Louise Bennett.

Poppy has released her new album, ‘I Disagree’.

Out today (Friday, 10th January) via Sumerian Records, the full-length arrives ahead of a short UK tour planned for March, which will see her play Manchester (12th March), Glasgow (13th), Birmingham (14th) and London (15th).

“In terms of doing what I wanted to in every element from start-to-finish, this feels like my first album," says Poppy of 'I Disagree'. "The narrative is really about destroying the things that try to destroy you.”

Have a listen below, and pick up a copy of her Upset cover below.