Published: 7:23 pm, July 01, 2021

Poppy has unveiled a brand new single.

Titled 'Her', it was produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen, and is her third new release in the last few weeks, following up on her 'Eat' EP and a cover of Jack Off Jill's 'Fear of Dying'.

The track comes alongside a stop motion video by animator and director Chris Ullens, when you can check out below.