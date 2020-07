Watch

The release is coming this August.

Published: 9:21 pm, July 28, 2020

Poppy has shared her new single 'Khaos x4', from a deluxe version of 'I Disagree'.

'I Disagree (more)' features four new tracks in total - 'Don't Ask', 'Bleep Bloop' and 'If It Bleeds' too - and is due on 14th August via Sumerian Records.

Poppy recently announced a load of rescheduled European leg of her 'I Disagree' tour. The dates will now kick off on 19th November in Madrid, arriving in the UK on 7th December.

In the meantime, check out 'Khaos x4' below.