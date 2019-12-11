Watch

Upset's recent cover star has dropped a new clip.

Published: 12:18 pm, December 11, 2019

Poppy has released a bonkers new video for 'Fill The Crown'.

It's the latest single to arrive from her upcoming new album 'I Disagree' - following on from 'BLOODMONEY', 'Concrete' and title-track - which is set to arrive on 10th January via Sumerian.

“In terms of doing what I wanted to in every element from start-to-finish, this feels like my first album," says Poppy of her upcoming full-length. "The narrative is really about destroying the things that try to destroy you.”

Check out 'Fill The Crown' below, and catch Poppy on tour next March.