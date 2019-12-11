Poppy has released a bonkers new video for 'Fill The Crown'.
It's the latest single to arrive from her upcoming new album 'I Disagree' - following on from 'BLOODMONEY', 'Concrete' and title-track - which is set to arrive on 10th January via Sumerian.
“In terms of doing what I wanted to in every element from start-to-finish, this feels like my first album," says Poppy of her upcoming full-length. "The narrative is really about destroying the things that try to destroy you.”
Check out 'Fill The Crown' below, and catch Poppy on tour next March.
Featuring Poppy, Waterparks, Dream State, Jimmy Eat World and more.